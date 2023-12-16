Jeffrey Schlup delivers assist as Crystal Palace fight back to draw at Man City

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp produced a strong display as Crystal Palace came from two goals down to draw at Manchester City.

The Black Stars midfielder served the assist for Jean-Phillipe Mateta's goal before Michael Olise scored a late penalty to earn the eagles a point.

Manchester City started both halves on a good note with Jack Grealish opening the scoring in the first half.

Youngster Rico Cook doubled the advantage after the break but the South London side fought back with 15 minutes remaining.

Schlupp was replaced iby Matheus Franca with nine minutes remaining.

Compatriot Jordan Ayew missed the game due to suspension, having picked a red card in the game against Liverpool last week.