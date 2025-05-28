Jeffrey Schlupp bids farewell after eight years at Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp is preparing to exit Crystal Palace this summer, bringing to an end a memorable chapter in his professional career.

The former Leicester City defender, who joined Palace in 2017, leaves behind 247 appearances and countless memories.

The 32-year-old defender recently enjoyed a strong loan spell with Celtic, where he helped the Scottish giants lift the Premiership title. Now, as he prepares to move on, Schlupp has shared a heartfelt farewell with Palace fans.

"It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club.

"I've met some great people â€“ the Chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years â€“ and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special.

"You ask anybody about the Palace fans, and they know about the atmosphere that they create... They've been our 12th man â€“ so thank you to all the fans who have always supported me.

"Hopefully, I've done you proud. I'll definitely see you again soon."