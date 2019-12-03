Ghana ace Jeff Schlupp scores winner to move ten-man Crystal Palace to fifth in EPL

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to score the winning goal for Crystal Palace against Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Tuesday night.

The versatile attacker replaced Patrick Van Aanholt in the 29th minute after the Eagles have been reduced to 10 following a red card to Mamadou Sakho ten minutes earlier.

Palace had to endure the difficulty of playing with a man down as Bournemouth dominated the game.

However, Roy Hodgson’s men finished strongly and deservedly clinched the three points after Schlupp powered in a powerful low effort in the 76th minute.

The Ghana international is enjoying a purple-patch form after scoring the side’s second goal in the win against Burnley over the weekend.

The win has propelled Palace to 5th in the log with 21 points after 15 games.