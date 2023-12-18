"Jeffrey Schlupp did an excellent job against Man City"- Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has lauded the performance of Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp in the comeback draw at Manchester City.

Schlupp delivered the assist which started a fight-back for the Eagles after spotting Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 76th minute.

Michael Oliseh scored from the spotted as Crystal Palace left the Etihad with a deserving point.

“The ones that came on in the end, in particular Franca… he had a very good cameo. I’ve been expecting that. I’ve said to him on many occasions ‘when you get your chance ‘you’ll be okay’… Before that, we were reliant on [Jeff] Schlupp and Jaïro Riedewald, who did an excellent job for us," said Hodgson after the game.

“We know it doesn’t matter if the team we’re playing against is, on paper, regarded as a stronger team – we know we can get out there and make a good game of it," he added.

City scored raced to quick early goals at either side of the half through Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis.