Jeffrey Schlupp on cloud nine after Crystal Palace late win against West Ham United

Jeffrey Schlupp could not his joy over Crystal Palace last-gasp win against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Eagles had to do it the hard way after coming back from a goal down to record their second away win of the campaign.

French striker Sebastian Haller put West Ham ahead in the 54th minute.

But Patrick van Aanholt drew level for Roy Hodgson’s charges from the spot in the 63rd minute.

As the match looked like finishing in a draw, Jordan Ayew swept home a close strike to give the visitors the needed three points.

Schlupp — who enjoyed full throttle of the game — took to his twitter handle to register his excitement, and also thanked their supporters for the role in the win.

