Jeffrey Schlupp on target as Crystal Palace beat Lyon in pre-season friendly

Published on: 05 August 2023
Jeffrey Schlupp on target as Crystal Palace beat Lyon in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp wrapped up preparation ahead of the new season with a goal for Crystal Palace in their pre-season game against French giants Olympique Lyonnais. 

Schlupp opened the scoring before the break with a strong header from an Eberechi Eze cross.

The Eagles doubled their lead after the break after Osdonne Edouard pounced a poor clearance.

Compatriot Jordan Ayew also played a role in the game and both players are expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign.

Schlup has been an integral member of the team since joining from former English champions Leicester City.

Watch Schlupp's goal:

 

 

