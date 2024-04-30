Jeffrey Schlupp opens up on working with new Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp, has revealed what it is like working with new Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

The South London club have been on a good run of form since Glasner replace veteran coach Roy Hodgson in March.

Schlupp's late strike against Fulham on Sunday extended Palace's unbeaten run to four matches, with three of those games ending in victories.

According to the ex-Leicester City winger, Glasner is particular about the fitness and team bonding of the squad.

“It was definitely heavy on fitness,” Schlupp told CPFC. “It was hot, and it was tough, touch work. But it was all good work, and stuff that we needed to do. We worked on tactics. There was obviously some team bonding as well. Everyone got to know each other more with the new staff.

“We had everyone in a band, five people within a circle holding hands and trying to move as one unit. Even just keeping the ball up, running in a circle and being connected. It’s sort of game tactics, but also making it fun and a warm-up drill. Communicating and trying to move as one. It was a bit of fun, but it was trying to work together.”

“We’ve been going through a tough spell, so something that is very important to him is everyone being together, working for each other and helping each other,” Schlupp says.

“We’ve taken it on board. Everyone has upped it to a whole other level, fitness-wise and work-rate-wise, and I think it will show in the games. It’s definitely stuff we needed to do."