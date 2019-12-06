Jeffrey Schlupp optimistic Crystal Palace will overcome injury problems

Crystal Palace star Jeffrey Schlupp believes that the club can overcome their current injury woes and surge on in the Premier League.

The versatile Ghana attacker made the comments on Tuesday following a 1-0 win against Bournemouth at home.

Schlupp climbed off the bench to score the only goal of the game at Selhurst Park in the 76th minute when he made his way past the Bournemouth defence so slot home the match winner.

The Eagles played 71 minutes of the game with ten-men after central defender Mamadou Sakho was sent off in the 19th minute after a bad challenge.

There are grown concerns in the Eagle's camp despite the win and recent form.

Sakho is suspended, while Gary Cahill and Scott Dann have knee and ankle issues respectively.

Meaning that Cheikhou Kouyate, a central midfielder by trade, will be used in defence in the next game.

Moreover, left-back Patrick Van Aanholt came off injured in Tuesday's game against Bournemouth and was replaced by Schlupp in the 29th minute.

When asked if Palace can overcome their current injuries,

Schlupp said: “Yes definitely. Cheikhou did an unbelievable job for us and he has played in that position before so has experience there.

“With myself having to drop in at left-back, I have played there many a time so it is one of those things where you have to do what you have to do.

“We are professionals and wherever you get put you have to go and do your job to try and win games.”

Crystal Palace are currently 5th on the Premiership log with 21 points from 15 matches and will take on Watford at away on Saturday.