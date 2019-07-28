Jeffrey Schlupp praises teammates in thumping preseason win over Bristol City

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp has praised his teammates for an all round performance in their heavy win over Bristol City.

The versatile player scored in the Eagles 5-0 thrashing of the lower tier side as part of preparations for the upcoming season.

“Very good all round performance from the boys today! Great support from the fans as always,” he posted after the game.

Schlupp gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead after a quarter of an hour; one minute after the opener from Andros Townsend.

The 27-year old got in behind the defence before clipping nicely over Bentley, who despite getting a touch, failed to prevent the ball from looping into the net.

A retreating City defender tried his best to hook the ball off the line but Schlupp’s attempt ducked in just below the bar.

Christian Benteke scored the third with Max Meyer, adding the fourth and the final goal scored by Connor Wickham.