Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has expressed his delight following his team's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday in their first game of the Premier League season.

The Eagles secured a 1-0 victory in a closely contested game in which compatriot Jordan Ayew open the season with an important assist that got Odsonne Édouard to score the only goal of the game.

Immediately after the break, Odsonne Édouard scored for Palace thanks to Ayew's accurate cross. Despite being down, Sheffield United was unable to respond.

Reacting to the game, Schlupp wrote on Instagram, “A good win to start the new season”.

Palace dominated in terms of possession as Édouard had another goal disallowed. Osula's shot hit the side-netting, but Palace retained control and held off Sheffield United's effort to score.

Palace are hoping to build upon the win to achieve a higher finish than last season despite finishing well under Roy Hodgson.