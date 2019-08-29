Jeffrey Schlupp remains an injury doubt for Crystal Palace ahead of Aston Villa clash

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hudson has revealed that Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp could miss Saturday's EPL clash against Aston Villa.

The 27-year old missed the Eagles' Carabao cup defeat to Colchester United on Tuesday night after picking a knock in the game against Manchester United last week.

Hudson is hoping the versatile player makes a quick return before Saturday but admit he won't risk the Ghana international if he is declared unfit.

“We had injuries to [Joel] Ward and [Jeffrey] Schlupp anyway, and we didn’t want to take a chance on them, with others still coming back,” Hudson said in a post match interview.

Schlupp starred when Palace beat United at Old Trafford last Saturday after proving an assist for the opener.

The former Leicester City man recently returned from an injury he sustained last season playing against Manchester City.

His return was a massive boost for the South Londoners after playing a role in the games against Sheffield United and Manchester United.