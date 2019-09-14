Jeffrey Schlupp reveals ambitions of becoming a "landlord" after football

Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp says he wants to move into property business after football.

The 27-year old has started preparing for life after football insisting managing a portfolio has been his passion since he was young.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has had a good start to the season, after returning from a lengthy injury lay off.

"I will plead to all football loving fans to troop to the Len Clay Stadium on Saturday to support us to victory," he told the club's website.

“I’m trying to set myself up for when football’s done," he added.

"It’s not a secret: it doesn’t go on forever. At the minute I’m into properties."

"By the time I’m done, I’m trying to have a nice portfolio and manage that."

"I like to study about it and see what’s going on. I just try to keep myself to myself. Landlord Jeffrey!."