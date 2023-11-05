Jeffrey Schlupp reveals pre-match talk with Jordan Ayew led to goal

Crystal Palace ace Jeff Schlupp has revealed his pre-match discussion with Ghana international teammate Jordan Ayew led to his goal against Burnley in their 2-0 win on Saturday, 4 November 2023.

He latched on to Ayew’s ball across the face of goal and prodded home, something the two had discussed prior to the match.

''We literally spoke before game,'' Schlupp revealed in his post-match interview. “He said: ‘Just make sure you come in at back post and I’ll look for you.’

''As soon as I saw him win ball back and run into the box I just put my head down and just literally ran towards back-post, hoping he would pull it across and he did. I just gambled and it managed to be the perfect ball.

''I just thought to put my head down, trust Jordan to put it across box and he did. We managed to get the timing right and it was perfect.''

It was Schlupp’s fourth career goal against Burnley, and set Palace en route to an important three points on the road.

''I don’t know to be fair – someone did mention it to me before the game so I thought: ‘You know what, why not add to it?!’” Schlupp said of his record against the Clarets.

''It was probably a typical old-fashioned away performance. We were under pressure for a lot of the game. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. They played some good football to be fair.

''We knew we just had to be patient and take our chances as we did today, so it was a perfect away win.''