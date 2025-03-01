Jeffrey Schlupp scores and assists in Celtic big away win against St. Mirren

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp played a key role in Celtic’s emphatic 5-2 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, March 1.

Celtic traveled to the Paisley 2021 Stadium, where Schlupp opened the scoring in the 28th minute. The defender capitalized on a Nicolas Kuhn assist, drilling a low shot into the bottom right corner to give his side the lead.

St. Mirren responded swiftly, with Declan John netting a free-kick just five minutes later to level the score at 1-1.

Celtic regained their advantage right after halftime when Arne Engels converted a penalty following a foul on Daizen Maeda. The hosts fought back again, as Killian Phillips made it 2-2 after the break.

However, Celtic pulled away with goals from Yang Hyun-Jun and Maeda, pushing the score to 4-2. Deep into stoppage time, Schlupp turned provider, setting up Hyun-Jun for his second goal of the game and sealing Celtic’s dominant win.

Since joining from Crystal Palace, Schlupp has now registered two goal involvements for his new club.

The victory cements Celtic’s position at the top of the league, and they will now shift focus to their upcoming home clash against Hibernian at Celtic Park next weekend.