Jeffrey Schlupp scores in Crystal Palace pre-season win; Jordan Ayew cameos

Defender Jeffrey Schlupp scored as Crystal Palace thumped Bristol City 5-0 in a pre-season friendly as Jordan Ayew made a second half appearance.

The Ghana international gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead after a quarter of an hour; one minute after the opener from Andros Townsend.

Schlupp got in behind the defence before clipping nicely over Bentley, who despite getting a touch, failed to prevent the ball from looping into the net.

A retreating City defender tried his best to hook the ball off the line but Schlupp’s attempt ducked in just below the bar.

Christian Benteke scored the third with Max Meyer, adding the fourth and the final goal scored by Connor Wickham.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann (Sakho 71), Kelly (Woods 81), Ward, Meyer, Milivojevic (Dreher 81), McArthur (Riedewald 81), Townsend, Schlupp (Ayew 45), Benteke (Wickham 66)