Jeffrey Schlupp wants Jordan Ayew to score more goals for Crystal Palace

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp is hoping inform striker Jordan Ayew will bang in more goals for Crystal Palace after netting the winner against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Ayew scored for the second game running and through the assist of Jeffrey Schlupp, who admitted that Villa's red card helped the Eagles switch their formation in the win.

"Villa changed their shape. Tactically we had to adjust and I feel we did that. They made it hard for us of course but I think we got the three points and the win that we deserved," he said in a pots match interview.

"They change shape so we have to adapt to that of course but we wanted to keep the momentum going. We were playing the majority of the half in their half [of the pitch] and we wanted to keep that going so we didn’t want to change too much tactically, apart from attacking the goal and we did that.

"We want our strikers to be in and amongst the goals every game and Jordan’s got the touch at the minute. We’re going to keep feeding him, hoping he’ll score many more."