Jeffrey Schlupp's performance against Dundee United lauded by Celtic boss Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has lauded Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp for his key involvement in the team's 3-0 victory over Dundee United.

The 32-year-old was instrumental in the buildup to Joao Neves Filipe’s second goal of the match.

Celtic’s dominant win featured goals from Callum McGregor, Adam Idah, and Filipe, with Schlupp drawing attention for his contribution to the second goal.

The veteran Black Stars player, who joined Celtic on loan from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, played a pivotal role in opening up space for Filipe’s goal.

Rodgers praised Schlupp’s movement, stating, "Jeffrey opens up the space for it to go outside, then he makes a really good run that clears the space inside, and then it’s a wonderful finish," Rodgers said.

Schlupp, starting his first match for Celtic as a left fullback, was active throughout, registering one clearance, three tackles, and winning four out of five ground duels. He also succeeded in two of his five aerial duels.

Celtic's next match will be a crucial UEFA Champions League playoff against German side Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, February 18, following a 2-1 defeat in the first leg.