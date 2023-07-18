Jeonbuk Hyundai coach praises new signing Nana Boateng after debut

Jeonbuk Hyundai coach Dan Petrescu was impressed with the first appearance of Ghanaian midfielder Nana Boateng in their win against Suwon FC

After departing CFR Cluj in Romania, the midfielder made his debut for his new team. On Sunday, Boateng helped Jeonbuk in a 1-0 victory over Suwon FC in the 23rd round of the Hana 1 Q K League 1 2023 at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

The midfielder was given a starting spot before being substituted in the 61st minute as his team cruised to victory.

Suwon FC had just suffered a crushing 7-2 defeat in the championship against Seoul, which is why Dan Petrescu claims he had the most difficult match since arriving in South Korea.

"A difficult match, the preparation time was short. It was the most difficult match since I took over the team because Suwon was coming after a failure to score.

"Boateng? He played a fantastic match! It was a very important match for him.

"Other teams in the league change 7-8 players each, but Jeonbuk can only change 3-4. It's a shame. We have serious injury problems, so we can't do a full rotation. It will be better after we solve these problems", Dan Petrescu stated.

The victory moved Jeonbuk into an even situation with Seoul in terms of wins, with 11 won, 4 draws, and 8 losses for a total of 37 points. Jeonbuk, on the other hand, remained behind in goal difference and remained in fourth place in the league rankings.

Boateng joined the team last week from CFR Cluj in Romania and will strive for excellence with the Korean side.