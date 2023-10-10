Jeremie Frimpong arrives in Holland camp ahead of senior debut

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong has rejoined Halland's senior national team after earning an invite from Ronald Koeman.

The Bayer Leverkusen star had not made the team since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was called up for October's international assignment.

Frimpong, who recently signed a contract extension at the Bundesliga outfit, is expected to make his senior debut in the EURO 2024 qualifier against France or Greece.

This could end Ghana's quest for him to play for the Black Stars as the defender leans towards his European heritage.

Frimpong was born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands and has represented the Dutch team at youth levels.

The talented right-back has been on the radar of several clubs following his outstanding performances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

He started his career in England with Manchester City before joining Celtic, where he gain attention for playing a huge role at Parkhead. He joined Bayer Leverkusen after just 18 months in Scotland.