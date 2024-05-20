Jeremie Frimpong celebrates Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title with custom diamond rings for teammates

Dutch-Ghanaian player Jeremie Frimpong marked Bayer Leverkusen's unprecedented feat of completing an unbeaten Bundesliga season and claiming their first championship by presenting personalised diamond rings to each of his teammates.

These bespoke pieces crafted by Pascal Design Official boast 120 white diamonds, honouring the club's 120th anniversary.

Moreover, they include the team emblem encircled by 42 coloured gems, creating distinctive keepsakes.

Blessed to live this moment with my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LJmFBQesqE — Jeremie Frimpong (@JeremieFrimpong) May 18, 2024

Frimpong distributed the exclusive jewellery items to fellow players after their coronation match on Saturday.

This feeling will stay with me forever love this team ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1ElTkoL5u — Jeremie Frimpong (@JeremieFrimpong) May 19, 2024

This thoughtful act symbolizes the teamwork, resilience, and triumph that defined Bayer Leverkusen's groundbreaking Bundesliga run.

The glittering tokens immortalize the extraordinary bond formed among the roster members during this memorable chapter of the club's storied legacy.