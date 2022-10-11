Jeremie Frimpong: Celtic ruing Ghanaian defender’s exit

Celtic may be kicking themselves for selling Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong, as the highly-rated full-back has gone on to shine since joining Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021.

Frimpong, born in Amsterdam, had originally arrived in Glasgow for a reported fee of around £1 million from Premier League side Manchester City, with the move seen as a bit of a gamble at the time given the youngster's lack of senior appearances for the Etihad outfit.

That gamble paid off, as the 5 foot 7 menace quickly made his mark for the Old Firm, warming to the club's support with his energetic and relentless approach, as well as for his memorable post-match interview following the League Cup final victory over Rangers just a few months into his time in Scotland.

The right-back had given away a penalty and was later shown a red card in that showpiece victory, but manager Neil Lennon praised him for his "outstanding" performance, calling him a "top, top player."

The diminutive machine would go on to make 51 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership club, laying on three goals and an impressive haul of eight assists before moving to Germany for £11.5 million.

While that fee represented a sizable profit on the Hoops' initial investment, Frimpong's impressive performances since then have increased his value to around £31m, according to CIES Football Observatory, indicating just how much he is flourishing in his new surroundings.

Since joining the BayArena just over 18 months ago, the 21-year-old has established himself as a key figure for his current club, scoring six goals and registering 12 assists in just 60 appearances across all platforms.

The current season has been especially fruitful for the £35k-per-week starlet, as he has scored four goals and provided two assists in just 13 games, including a recent brace in Xabi Alonso's first game in charge in the weekend win over Schalke.