Jeremie Frimpong completes move to Liverpool

Liverpool have announced the signing of Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong.

The Holland right-back joins the Reds on a long-term deal from former German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The pacy defender returns to England after six years following his departure from Manchester City in 2019.

“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer," he told Liverpool FC's media.

“For me, it was like, â€˜Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: â€˜Just get this done.’

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together.

“I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

Frimpong is seen as the replacement for Trent Alexander Arnold who left Liverpool to join Real Madrid.

The former Celtic player enjoyed a successful period in Germany, starring in Xabi Alonso's double-winning campaign.