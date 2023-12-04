Jeremie Frimpong confirms Ghana FA approach before Holland debut

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that the Ghana Football Association approached him over a potential nationality switch.

However, he declined the offer as he waited to make his Holland national team debut.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian had the option of representing Ghana, the Netherlands and England at the international level, but opted to play for the Oranges.

Frimpong made his senior debut for the national team in the Euro qualifiers against France in October, ending Ghana's interest in his services.

"That was nice to finally make my debut against France. It was a nice game and I was really happy about it," he told Joy Sports.

"The coach called me, I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up," he added.

The 22-year-old has been in blistering form in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, contributing 13 goals across all competitions for the German outfit.

The right-back is currently on the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona ahead of the winter transfer window.