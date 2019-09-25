Jeremie Frimpong could make Celtic match day squad tonight in Cup match

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong trained with Celtic's top team ahead of their clash with Partick Thistle today (Wednesday).

Frimpong, who joined from Manchester City on the final day of the transfer window, would make his top team debut if selected.

Neil Lennon's men face the Championship's bottom club at Parkhead as they look to secure a spot in the Betfred Cup last four.

The Hoops have won the competition in the last three seasons and can go one step closer to making it four on the trot with victory tomorrow night.