Jeremie Frimpong delighted by Celtic's win against Motherwell

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremier Frimpong has expressed delight in Celtic's 2-0 win against Motherwell in the Scottish league on Sunday.

The 18-year old returned to the squad after missing the Europa League win against Lazio in Rome last Thursday because he was ineligible for the competition.

However, the former Manchester City right back was again the livewire and the creative spark on the right as the Hoops earned another regular win.

"Another for LaMuralla and another 3 points in the bag! Now time for a quick break," the teenager posted on Twitter.

Osdonne Edouard opened the scoring at the Celtic Park just 19 minutes into the game before Richard Tait scored an own goal to double Celtics lead.

Frimpong played the entire duration, confirming his place as a starter in Neil Lennon's side.