Jeremie Frimpong delighted with assist in SV Sandhausen win for Bayer Leverkusen

Dutch-born Ghanaian right-back Jeremie Frimpong expressed his joy and satisfaction after contributing with an assist in a thrilling match as his team Bayer Leverkusen defeated SV Sandhausen 5-2 in the DFB Pokal in Germany.

Frimpong's scintillating performance helped his side secure a comprehensive victory and advance to the next stage of the 2023-24 German Cup competition. He played a key role in setting up Amine Adli for the fourth goal in their impressive win.

After the game, the talented defender took to his Instagram to write "We fight until the end."

Frimpong's assist followed a recent one over the weekend in the Bundesliga where he set up Florian Wirtz propelling his team to a crucial 2-1 victory over SC Freiburg.

The Bundesliga leaders are enjoying success in various competitions this season under Spanish manager Xavi Alonso.

Having proceeded to the next stage of the DFB, the team currently occupy the top spot in the Bundesliga with 25 points and remain undefeated alongside second-placed Bayern Munich.

Despite representing the Netherlands at the international level, Frimpong remains eligible to play for Ghana's Black Stars, offering potential opportunities for the national team.