Jeremie Frimpong extends contract with Bayer Leverkusen

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong has signed a new contract at German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old extended his contract to June 2028 following an impressive start to the new season.

Frimpong has been on the radar of several clubs including English giants Manchester United, but opted to stay in Germany.

"Jeremie Frimpong has not just developed into an extremely popular figure in our squad over the past few years," said Simon Rolfes, Bayer Leverkusen's sporting managing director.

"At the moment, he is one of the best players in the Bundesliga in his position as an attacking right-back. The contract extension underlines Jeremie's importance to our Werkself," he added.

The Dutch youth international joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and has since been a key player for the Bundesliga outfit.

"It was a no brainer for me," said the right-back after concluding the deal.

Frimpong is yet to play for the Netherlands at the senior level but the Ghana Football Association are set to hold talks over a potential nationality switch.