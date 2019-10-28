Jeremie Frimpong happy to score his debut goal for Celtic

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong is elated to scored his maiden goal for Scottish giants Celtic.

The 18-year old, who joined The Hops from Manchester City starred as Celtic destroyed Aberdeen in the league on Sunday.

Frimpong scored his debut goal in the 4-0 win at the Pittodorie, Celtic's biggest win at Aberdeen in 11 years.

"I enjoyed it a lot. The team played so well," he said after the game.

"We dominated, took our chances - I'm so proud of the team.

"[The goal] was everything I wanted. I got my first assist in the home game, now my first goal.

"That is quality, man. And the fans, I love them."

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring just ten minute into the game before the Dutch born Ghanaian added the second five minutes later.

James Forrest made made it three on 37 minutes before Mohamed Elyounoussi completed a first half mauling on the stroke of half time.

Jeremie Frimpong has been in stupendous form since moving to Celtic Park in the summer from Manchester City.

Frimpong has scored a goal and provided an assist in two games with the senior team.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin