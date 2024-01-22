Jeremie Frimpong injury not serious, says Bayer Leverkusen coach

Bayer Leverkusen have received positive news concerning the fitness of Jeremie Frimpong as it has been confirmed that the Dutch-born Ghanaian defender is in good condition following a potentially concerning incident during the recent match against RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old right-back, who was substituted after sustaining a blow to his lower leg, received the pass from the coach and is expected to resume team training later this week.

The injury scare unfolded during the intense clash against RB Leipzig, which concluded in a thrilling 3-2 victory for Bayer Leverkusen. Frimpong had to exit the field during the first half due to the impact on his lower leg.

Addressing concerns about the defender's condition, coach Xabi Alonso provided reassurance during the post-game press conference, stating, "We have to wait until we do the tests tomorrow and Monday. We'll see, but it doesn't look that serious."

Fortunately, it appears that Frimpong's injury is not as severe as initially feared, and he is on track to be available for Bayer Leverkusen's upcoming fixture against Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach, scheduled for January 27th.

The news comes as a welcome relief for both the player and the club, ensuring the continued availability of a key defensive asset.