Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong keen to make Celtic right-back position his own

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong is keen to make the right-back position at Celtic his own as he continues to revel in his new environment in Glasgow

The 18-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Scottish giants in September from Manchester City.

His reason for joining Celtic from Manchester City was to earn first-team opportunities and thus far he has played six games in all competitions.

“When you want to play at the top you can’t be shy, you just have to go and play and that is what I am doing,” he said. “I have been ready for this all my life so it is good. When I get on the pitch I just do what I do best; just go and attack and help the team out as much as I can too defensively.

“I am just going to keep working harder and harder and hopefully the manager will keep putting me in.”

As Frimpong continues his footballing education, there are plenty of pearls of wisdom to be gleaned in and around Celtic Park.

“When I first came here I spoke to Danny (McGrain) and he helped me a lot,” added Frimpong. “Scott Brown, in particular, has been helping me a lot. He says ‘just do what you do because no-one can live with you, just go and show the fans what you can do’.

“I knew Scott was a good captain, I heard that from everywhere. When he plays, he always gives 100% and I knew if I was going to be in his company he would help me a lot and he has. I am really grateful for that.”