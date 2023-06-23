Jeremie Frimpong named Bayer Leverkusen Player of the Season

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong has been voted Bayer Munich player of the season after another impressive campaign.

The Manchester United target received 30.7% of the votes from fans of the club to beat Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich for the top award.

Frimpong enjoyed a magnificent season, helping Leverkusen secure an European spot. He also played a key role as the German outfit reached the semi-final of the Europa League.

"Blessed. Thank you for naming me Player Of The Season, Bayer Leverkusen," wrote the defender on Twitter.

The 22-year-old Holland youth international scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in the just ended campaign to be the club's second top scorer. Only Moussa Diaby scored more goals than the Dutch-Ghanaian.

Frimpong also ended the season as the club's second fastest player with the speed of 36.00 Km/h.

The former Celtic right-back's international future remains in limbo after new Dutch gaffer Ronald Koeman snubbed him twice in his latest invites.