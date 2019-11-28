Jeremie Frimpong named in BT Sports Scottish Premier League team of the week

Fast rising teen sensation Jeremie Frimpong has been named in BT Sports' Scottish Premier League team of the week after another outstanding performance on Sunday for Celtic.

The Dutch born Ghanaian played the entire game as Celtic thrashed Livingston 4-0 at the Celtic Park on Sunday.

His performance caught the lenses of the team at BT Sports, who named him in the Team of the Week.

Former Celtic right back Chris Sutton was particularly impressed by the 18-year old, who joined the Hoops in the summer from Manchester City.

"The summer signing's introduction into the Hoops team has been nothing short of remarkable," said the sports pundit.

"Last season we struggled to enjoy the performances of one right-back and now we have three to get behind.

"Despite his young age, Frimpong for me is rapidly becoming our most exciting option in the position beyond Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer."