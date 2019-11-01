Jeremie Frimpong named in Holland U-20 provisional squad for Elite League

Celtic teenage sensation Jeremie Frimpong has been named in the Dutch U-20 provisional squad for the upcoming Elite League fixtures against the Czech Republic and France this month.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has been rewarded for his outstanding performances for Celtic's senior side this season.

The Netherlands U-20 coach, Bert Konterman named a 27-man squad which will be pruned to 21 next week for the upcoming international assignment.

The 18-year old was born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents and he is still eligible to play for both the Dutch and Ghana senior national teams.

Having joined the Hoops from Manchester City in the summer, the defender has seen a significant rise in his career breaking into the senior side of Celtic.

He has already scored a goal and made an assist in three games for the Scottish champions.