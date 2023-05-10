Jeremie Frimpong nominated for Bundesliga Player of the Month award

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong has been nominated for the Bundesliga Player for the Month of April award.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back will be competing for the award alongside teammate Moussa Diaby, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart's Josha Vognoman.

Frimpong had a good month with Leverkusen as they went unbeaten in April, climbing to seventh spot on the Bundesliga table. Leverkusen won three and drew two games in the Month of April.

The Manchester United target has been a mainstay in manager Xabi Alonso's team as they bounced back from a slow start to steadily move up on the table.

The future of Frimpong is uncertain with Manchester United trying their best to sign the right-back in the summer transfer window.

Although Frimpong has received a couple of invite to the Dutch national team, he remains uncapped and could switch and represent Ghana at senior level.

Below are the nominees: