Jeremie Frimpong on cloud nine after excellent Celtic debut

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has expressed his excitement after excelling on his Celtic debut against Partick Thistle.

The 18-year-old, who joined on a four-year deal from Manchester City, put up a man of the match performance as Celtic recorded a 5-0 victory in the Scottish League Cup last Wednesday.

His performance did not impress only the fans, but manager Neil Lennon and coach John Kennedy, who made their feelings clear after he was subbed and the big screen lit up with confirmation of just how well he had played.

He said: “When it got announced I thought: ‘What’s going on?’.

“I looked up at the screen and it said: ‘Jeremie, man of the match’

"In the dugout, they were all shouting to me: ‘Jeremie, Jeremie, Jeremie’.

“I was like: ‘Oh my gosh’. I couldn’t stop smiling.”

“It was an amazing game for me, a dream come true. It was my first professional game and it was great.

“The fans, I love them already. It was just crazy. When I came off I could hear them all, it was just incredible.

“The manager told me I was starting two or three days beforehand, so I was focused on making a good impression.

“I felt I played well, so I have to keep that going. I work hard in training and that’s why I play football, to show people what I’ve got.

“That’s what I’ve been doing and what I’m going to keep doing.

“My aim when I came to Celtic was to play first-team football. I wanted to prove to the manager I was ready.

“He gave me the chance against Thistle and hopefully I showed what I can do.

“I’m very grateful. It’s a dream come true to play for Celtic, the biggest club in Scotland.

"I knew they were the best team in Scotland, so I thought: ‘Yes, I’m going to the best team’.

“When we play other teams Celtic always win, so I’ll be on the winning team always!

“When I was at Manchester City I would speak to Kyle Walker, then when Joao Cancelo came I’d speak to him. They gave me tips.

“I’d been there since I was young and you want to try to get in the team, but they have Walker and they have just bought in Cancelo.

“I thought I was ready for the first-team now, so when Celtic came in I took the opportunity.”

“I was playing Under-23 football at City so there’s a big difference, but you have to adapt.

“Everyone’s been really good, but Scott Brown has impressed me. He’s been great. I thought he was going to be a serious guy, but he jokes about and I really like that.

“Scott made sure he spoke to me, and everyone’s been really welcoming.

“At first I was nervous because you are going into a new environment. But everyone came up and spoke to me, so that helped me settle.”

Frimpong is one of three new right-backs, after the arrivals of Hatem Elhamed and Moritz Bauer.

But the teenager said: “I feel as though I can get in ahead of them, that’s why I play football.

“I want to be the best right-back and I’m going to prove that.”