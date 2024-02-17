Dutch-born Ghanaian talent Jeremie Frimpong showcased his goal-scoring prowess as Bayer Leverkusen secured a crucial 2-1 victory against FC Heidenheim in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon at the Voith-Arena.

Frimpong, a Dutch international of Ghanaian descent, earned a spot in the starting lineup for the pivotal encounter and made a significant impact.

On the eve of halftime, he opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen with a precise left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Moroccan striker Amine Adli added a second goal for Bayer Leverkusen in the 81st minute, with Florian Wirtz providing the assist through a well-timed through ball.

Despite FC Heidenheim pulling one back in the 86th minute through Tim Kleindienst, Leverkusen held on to secure the 2-1 victory and remain top of the league with an unbeaten record.

This performance adds to Frimpong's impressive season statistics, having made 21 appearances, scored seven goals, and assisted six in the Bundesliga.

The young talent continues to be a key contributor for Bayer Leverkusen, significantly impacting the team's success. Lervekusen maintains the top spot in the Bundesliga with 58 points, eight more than defending champions Bayern Munich.