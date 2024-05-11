Jeremie Frimpong reflects on tough Europa League clash as Bayer Leverkusen advance to final

Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong, has described their Europa League semi-final second-leg clash against AS Roma as "very tough" after the German champions fought to secure a 2-2 draw at the Bay Arena.

Frimpong, who started as a wing-back for Leverkusen, acknowledged the intensity of the match and the challenge posed by their opponents.

"We had to dig so deep, it was such a difficult match, you know. The semi-final of the Europa League against a top team. We just did everything great,” Frimpong said in an interview with TNT Sports after the game.

Despite conceding two penalties to Roma, Frimpong emphasised Leverkusen's resilience and determination to avoid defeat. He expressed confidence in his team's performance, stating, "We were the better team, so the better team won."

Reflecting on missed opportunities, Frimpong highlighted Leverkusen's overall exceptional performance throughout the season, emphasizing their resilience and consistency.

"After a 4-2 aggregate win, Bayer Leverkusen knocked out AS Roma to set up a final in the Europa League with Italian side Atalanta."