Jeremie Frimpong scores again as Bayer Leverkusen thump Werder Bremen

Published on: 25 November 2023
Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong continued his scoring run in the Bundesliga after netting in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-0 win at Werder Bremen. 

The 22-year-old made his tenth goal contribution of the season as Leverkusen returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with an emphatic victory.

Olivier Deman's own goal opened the scoring at the Weserstadion before Frimpong powered home the second in the 42nd minute.

Alex Grimaldo completed the win with Bayer Leverkusen's third with 25 minutes remaining.

Frimpong is enjoying an outstanding campaign in Germany, and he is already on the list of several top clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

The young defender decided to pick the Netherlands over Ghana at the international level, making his Holland debut against France in October.

