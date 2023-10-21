Jeremie Frimpong scores and serves assist in Bayer Leverkusen win at Wolfsburg

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong continued his red-hot form in the Bundesliga as he netted his third goal of the campaign in Bayer Leverkusen's victory over Wolfsburg.

The newly-turned Dutch international opened the scoring after meeting a cross from Nigeria's Victor Boniface just 13 minutes into the match.

Maxence Lacroix pulled level for the host four minutes to half-time before Frimpong went from scorer to provider, finding Alex Grimaldo for the winner on the hour mark.

Frimpong has now made eight goal contributions in the league, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Meanwhile, the possibility of representing Ghana at the international level was shut down after he decided to honour an invite from Ronald Koeman for the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

He made his debut for the Dutch national team in the defeat to France.