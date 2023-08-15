Jeremie Frimpong scores in Bayer Leverkusen's big win in DFB Pokal

Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong showcased his skills on Saturday by finding the back of the net for Bayer Leverkusen during their DFB-Pokal first-round encounter.

The former Celtic star played a pivotal role for his team as they kicked off their domestic cup campaign in style against FC Teutonia Ottensen in the first round.

Despite FC Teutonia Ottensen's promising start to the season in the lower tier, having secured victories in their first two games without conceding, they struggled to match the pace of the Bundesliga side.

To ensure a strong start, the Bundesliga side fielded a formidable lineup featuring players like Lukas Hradecky, Edmond Tapsoba, Alex Grimaldo, Granit Xhaka, Florian Wirtz, and Frimpong, effectively thwarting any possibility of an upset.

Frimpong's goal mirrored his impressive strikes that have become a hallmark since joining Leverkusen. The talented defender showcased his speed and strength as he surged down the right flank and executed a perfectly placed shot across the goalkeeper, finding the far corner of the net. This brilliant effort marked his first goal of the season.

Last season, Frimpong's impressive performances earned him nine goals and 11 assists, ultimately winning over the fans who voted him as the Player of the Year.