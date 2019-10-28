Jeremie Frimpong scores maiden goal for Celtic in Aberdeen mauling

Ghanaian teen sensation Jeremie Frimpong scored his debut goal for Scottish giants Celtic in their big win against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The 18-year old former Manchester City academy graduate, netted his side's second in their 4-0 thrashing of Aberdeen at the Pittodrie.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring just ten minute into the game before the Dutch born Ghanaian added the second five minutes later.

James Forrest made made it three on 37 minutes before Mohamed Elyounoussi completed a first half mauling on the stroke of half time.

Jeremie Frimpong has been in stupendous form since moving to Celtic Park in the summer from Manchester City.

Frimpong has scored a goal and provided an assist in two games with the senior team.