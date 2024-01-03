Jeremie Frimpong to launch Pathways Initiative, creating impact beyond the pitch

Dutch-Ghanaian footballer Jeremie Frimpong is excited to announce the launch of the Pathways Initiative, a groundbreaking program designed to empower young footballers who may not reach professional leagues to find their feet in the corporate world.

The initiative, which will kick off its journey in Accra, Ghana before launching in the UK, Netherlands, Germany and then Globally as it aims to address the challenges faced by aspiring footballers who fall out of the game by providing them with essential training, work experience, and networking opportunities when they decide to start looking at other industries.

Pathways will partner (launch partner) with tech-led staffing organization Remoteli and sports agency Prolific Sports Group (PSG) to identify and support talented young footballers who have the determination to transfer their skillset to other industries. Remoteli will provide essential training and exposure to these individuals, while PSG will manage player operations.

The launch of Pathways in Ghana is just the beginning. Frimpong aspires to extend the program to the Netherlands, his country of birth, as well as the UK and Germany, where he has played professionally. Before going global after taking some learnings.

Jeremie: "My vision is to create a global impact,"

"This isn't just about giving hope, it's about equipping tomorrow's generation of talent with the tools to rewrite their own narratives."

"Pathways is a journey, not a destination. We're building a global network of support, one footballer at a time."

“I spoke to loads of players and they all want to find their own way to give back and I think its good for them to do whatever feels true to them, this is what felt true to me."

Players will be able to apply via the website joinpathways.com. Where they will be able to tell us their interests and we connect them with the right people to teach about industries, roles, upskilling and helping with interviews.

The Pathways Initiative is driven by a multi-faceted set of objectives, including:

Empowering individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds

Fostering essential life skills and mentorship

Bridging the gap between academic training and practical professional skills

Creating a distinct lane for success outside of football

Offering a comprehensive support system that extends beyond the football pitch

EDITORS NOTE

FAQs

What is the Pathways Project, and who is it designed for?

The Pathways Project is a career transition initiative designed for aspiring footballers aged 15-22, with a focus on professional academy players. It aims to guide them through exploring diverse career pathways beyond football.

How can I apply to be a part of the Pathways Project?

To apply, simply fill out the online form, sharing details about your passion for football and your interest in other career opportunities. We'll review your application and get back to you with the next steps.

What industries does the Pathways Project cover?

The project spans various industries, including tech, property, gaming, and finance. Our goal is to help you discover and navigate potential career paths aligned with your skills and interests.

How does the Pathways Project support players in their career transitions?

We provide a tailored framework addressing personal uncertainties and challenges post-football. The project aims to empower players, offering guidance and resources for a seamless transition into alternative careers.

Is the Pathways Project only for players no longer pursuing a football career?

We do believe in focusing on football until it is no longer a viable option because we believe in the dream. It's designed to help individuals explore diverse career options if they believe football is no longer viable.

How is Pathways different from other programs?

The Pathways Project stands out by providing industry-specific support to maximise young player’s potential beyond the pitch.

How long will it take to find out if I’ve been accepted onto the programme?

It will take a few days.

How long do you provide support for players on the programme?

There is no time limit, as long as the player wants to explore other avenues.

Is there mental health support provided on the programme? If so, what exactly?

We understand mental health can be low when a player recognizes football is no longer viable, so we have a network of mental health practitioners to support players.