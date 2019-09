Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong cannot wait to get started at Scottish side Celtic.

The 18-year-old Dutch born has signed a four-year contract after leaving Manchester United.

Frimpong wrote on Twitter page: ‘mI’m proud to announce I have joined @CelticFC !!! Proud day for me and my family , can’t wait to get to work! 🍀⚽️. “

Frimpong spent three years at Manchester City’s Academy and was part of the side which reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy last season.