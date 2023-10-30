Jeremie Frimpong's assist helps Bayer Leverkusen secure 2-1 victory Over SC Freiburg

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong showcased his skill by providing a crucial assist in Bayer Leverkusen's hard-fought 2-1 triumph against SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

Jeremie Frimpong was in the starting lineup at the BayArena and played a significant role, lasting 85 minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen clearly dominated the match, although they struggled to consistently create clear-cut scoring opportunities. Despite their control of the game, it wasn't until the 36th minute that they began to break through Freiburg's sturdy defense.

Florian Wirtz found the net in the 36th minute after receiving an assist from Jeremie Frimpong, setting Leverkusen on the path to victory.

The Werkself continued their impressive play and added a second goal just after the hour mark.

Following a solo run by Wirtz, Hofmann received the ball outside the penalty area and unleashed a shot that struck the left upright, then the keeper Atubolu's back before finding the back of the net.

In the second half, the visitors had their first opportunity, providing SC Freiburg with a chance to equalise. In the 70th minute, Manuel Gulde, a substitute, made it 2-1 with a header from a corner.

Bayer Leverkusen's next league fixture is against TSG Hoffenheim, with fans eagerly anticipating more outstanding performances from Jeremie Frimpong and the team.