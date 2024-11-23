Jeremie Frimpong's injury concern clouds Bayer Leverkusen's win over Heidenheim

Bayer Leverkusen secured a win against FC Heidenheim, but it came at a cost as Jeremie Frimpong was forced off before halftime due to injury.

The Dutch-Ghanaian wing-back collided with goalkeeper Kevin MÃ¼ller in the first half, appearing to injure his knee. Despite attempting to continue, Frimpong had to be replaced by Nathan Tella in stoppage time.

In the post-match press conference, coach Xabi Alonso offered reassurance about Frimpong’s condition. "We expect it to not be that serious," Alonso stated, adding he remained "optimistic" about the player’s recovery. While Alonso refrained from revealing specifics, the update brings hope for fans ahead of Leverkusen’s Champions League showdown with RB Salzburg on Tuesday evening.

Frimpong’s absence could pose a challenge for Leverkusen’s dynamic attack, as the defender has been instrumental this season. With Alonso’s optimism providing a glimmer of relief, all eyes now turn to how Leverkusen will adapt for their European test.