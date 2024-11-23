GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Jeremie Frimpong's injury concern clouds Bayer Leverkusen's win over Heidenheim

Published on: 23 November 2024
Jeremie Frimpong's injury concern clouds Bayer Leverkusen's win over Heidenheim
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 23: Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer 04 Leverkusen tackles Kevin Mueller of 1. FC Heidenheim during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at BayArena on November 23, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen secured a win against FC Heidenheim, but it came at a cost as Jeremie Frimpong was forced off before halftime due to injury.

The Dutch-Ghanaian wing-back collided with goalkeeper Kevin MÃ¼ller in the first half, appearing to injure his knee. Despite attempting to continue, Frimpong had to be replaced by Nathan Tella in stoppage time.

In the post-match press conference, coach Xabi Alonso offered reassurance about Frimpong’s condition. "We expect it to not be that serious," Alonso stated, adding he remained "optimistic" about the player’s recovery. While Alonso refrained from revealing specifics, the update brings hope for fans ahead of Leverkusen’s Champions League showdown with RB Salzburg on Tuesday evening.

Frimpong’s absence could pose a challenge for Leverkusen’s dynamic attack, as the defender has been instrumental this season. With Alonso’s optimism providing a glimmer of relief, all eyes now turn to how Leverkusen will adapt for their European test.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more