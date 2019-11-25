Jeremie Frimpong's performance against Livingston praised by Celtic manager

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has described Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong's performance against Livingston as “one of the best I've seen from a right-back".

Frimpong, born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian father and Dutch mother, impressed greatly as Celtic hammered Livingston 4-0 in the Scottish top-flight on Saturday.

Frimpong himself used to be a flying winger in his earlier years. So why the switch to right-back? “Because I can’t finish,” he said with a chuckle as he made a self-deprecating assessment of his goalscoring prowess.

Attack remains the best form of defence in Frimpong’s eyes and his regular surges up and down the park yesterday were a major weapon in the Celtic armoury. “It had everything,” added Lennon of the 18-year-old’s display. “Pace, power, assists, shots on goal, recovery runs, defending. For a kid at 18 to come into a daunting environment like this – he's handled it brilliantly.”

The 18-year-old joined Celtic in September in search of first-team opportunities as thus far he has six appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and one assist.