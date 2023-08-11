Jeremy Doku close to joining Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City are eager to add brilliant Belgian forward Jeremy Doku to their team as they aim to defend the trophy.

According to reports, the Manchester-based team is in advanced negotiations with Stade Rennais FC in France to sign the forward, who is of Ghanaian heritage.

Jeremy Doku, now 21 years old, began playing in French Ligue 1 in 2020 when he transferred as a teenager from Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

Although injuries have limited him, he has been able to improve his game since joining Stade Rennais FC.

He continues to be one of the most gifted and quick players not only for his team Stade Rennais FC but also in French Ligue 1.

Jeremy Doku will be a fine Riyad Mahrez replacement for Manchester City following the Algerian's transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

The Cityzens want to close the transaction as quickly as they can since the English Premier League has already begun.

Man City would have a variety of players in different positions if Doku joined, allowing them to compete on all fronts in their bid to repeat their treble success from last season.