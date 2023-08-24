Jeremy Doku completes move to Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais.

The news comes after weeks of intense negotiations, with the deal's total value reported to be a significant €60 million package.

The team had been closely monitoring the player's development for a considerable amount of time before deciding that he would make the best long-term replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Doku is anticipated to replace the vacuum left by the latter's departure for the Saudi Pro League with ease thanks to his flair, pace, and great skill set.

Doku's outstanding performance in the French Ligue attracted the interest of various clubs, notably West Ham United, who had their initial approach turned down.

The Treble winners after several engagements eventually won the race for the signing of the highly rated forward.

“This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” Doku said.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

Doku's move to the Etihad Stadium marks a significant step forward in the career of the 21-year-old football sensation as he signs a five-year deal which keeps him at the club until 2028.

He is expected to better the already excellent performance of the Cityzens who aim to win as many trophies as possible including the FIFA Club World Cup.