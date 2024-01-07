Jeremy Doku stars as Manchester City crush Huddersfield Town in FA Cup

Belgian international of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku, delivered an outstanding performance for Manchester City as they secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the English FA Cup.

The former Stade Rennais attacker, making a substitute appearance, played a crucial role in sealing the win for the English champions.

The scoring for Manchester City began with England international Phil Foden finding the net in the 33rd minute, followed by JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez doubling the advantage in the 37th minute, leading to a 2-0 halftime score.

In the second half, Ben Jackson's own goal in the 58th minute extended Manchester City’s lead, and Phil Foden added another goal to make it 4-0.

Doku, showing his prowess, contributed to the emphatic victory by connecting from Kevin De Bruyne’s pass in the 74th minute.

The 21-year-old Belgian-born Ghanaian has been impressive at Manchester City, tallying five goals and providing six assists in 20 appearances across various competitions. His dynamic contributions continue to enhance his reputation in the English football scene.