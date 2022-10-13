Jeremy Doku: Top European clubs monitoring Ghanaian

Top European clubs are keeping an eye on highly rated forward Jeremy Doku ahead of the January transfer window.

The Ghanaian who plays for Belgium's national team is a transfer target for Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus, and Napoli.

All five have been keeping a close eye on the talented winger, who has moved from Anderelch to Rennes and is expected to rise to the top.

Doku has been plagued by injuries since arriving in France two seasons ago and is currently nursing one.

His situation, however, hasn't deterred any of the clubs, with reports claiming Liverpool are considering a new bid for Doku.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing the Belgium international in the past, but he spent the last two years at Rennes.

The 20-year-old has made 39 starts and 23 substitute appearances in all competitions since joining Roazhon Park in October 2020.

Despite regular game time, he has only four goals and six assists, far below expectations given his €26 million price tag.

Doku has also made just one start and five substitute appearances in Ligue 1 in 2022-23, raising the possibility that Rennes will be concerned about his value in the future.

Although Doku has a contract until 2025, the report indicates that Rennes will still be interested in signing the playmaker in 2023.

Liverpool are said to have 'never stopped thinking about him,' while Napoli and Juventus are said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Doku is a candidate to represent Belgium in the upcoming World Cup, and his selection could spark additional interest in his services.

However, his last ten appearances for the Red Devils came at Euro 2020, making him an outsider to be chosen by Roberto Martinez.